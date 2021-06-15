Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill strengthens some, far off Atlantic coast

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM MDT
MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has strengthened slightly far off the U.S. Eastern seaboard. But it’s not expected to last for long.

Bill was expected to dissipate Wednesday as it moves over colder waters approaching the coast of Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill became a tropical storm late Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, it was swirling about 290 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia and had top sustained winds of 60 mph. It is taking a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

Bill’s expected to become an extratropical cyclone before weakening Wednesday.

