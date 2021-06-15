Tropical Storm Bill strengthens some, far off Atlantic coast

MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has strengthened slightly far off the U.S. Eastern seaboard. But it’s not expected to last for long.

Bill was expected to dissipate Wednesday as it moves over colder waters approaching the coast of Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill became a tropical storm late Monday.

Tropical Depression Two intensified to Tropical Storm #Bill this evening with 45 mph winds about 335 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC. Some further intensification is possible before the system becomes post-tropical, accelerating NE away from the US coast.https://t.co/wLR6aP1c65 pic.twitter.com/eZgbb3F6Dj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 15, 2021

By Tuesday afternoon, it was swirling about 290 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia and had top sustained winds of 60 mph. It is taking a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

Bill’s expected to become an extratropical cyclone before weakening Wednesday.

