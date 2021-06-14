Tips to brave the heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Temperatures across Western Colorado are remaining in the triple digits this week and Coloradoans are looking for ways to keep cool and stay comfortable.

A lot of Coloradoans are turning to air conditioning for relief. But home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill. Xcel Energy has some tips to stay comfortable this summer and help keep bills low.

Program the thermostat to raise the setting when the house is empty, and lower it when everyone comes home. Use fans to help circulate cool air, open interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside, change air conditioning filters, and close drapes or blinds during the heat of the day.

Also, run washing machines, dishwashers and dryers after the heat of the day. This helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

Other Coloradoans are choosing to brave the heat and seek refuge in the water. But regardless of how you choose to keep cool, take and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. On hot days, take twice as much water as think you need.

