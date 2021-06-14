Advertisement

Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality Winner.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former government contractor who was given the longest federal prison sentence imposed for leaks to the news media has been released from prison to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

She was convicted in 2018 of a single count of transmitting national security information. Prosecutors said at the time that her sentence was the longest ever imposed for leaking government information to the news media.

Her release was hailed as a cause for celebration after advocates had spent years fighting for her release or a pardon. Her lawyer, Alison Grinter Allen, said in a statement that Winner and her family are working to “heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost.”

She said they are “relieved and hopeful” after her release from prison.

The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia, when she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her pantyhose. Winner told the FBI she mailed the document to an online news outlet.

Authorities never identified the news organization. But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita
A firefighter works to extinguish the flames.
GJFD responds to house fire
Out There Vans LLC
Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic
Tips to brave the heat
Tips to brave the heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
New forever stamp is quite the mystery
LIVE: Biden holds news conference in Belgium
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race