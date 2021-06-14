Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment of his injuries
The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Updated: 15 hours ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to the CSP, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night nearby the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton on the 3000 block of the I-70 business route. The 73 year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Mary’s hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

