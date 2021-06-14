Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to the CSP, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night nearby the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton on the 3000 block of the I-70 business route. The 73 year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Mary’s hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

