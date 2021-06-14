Advertisement

1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:07 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FABENS, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured when a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas, officials said Monday.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a racetrack in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said.

Eight people were taken to a hospital, including three spectators in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Willie Valadez Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital and two people remained in critical but stable condition Monday, according to the department.

“Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn’t happen ... a wreck while racing,” said Scott Smith, owner of Rock Solid Protection, an El Paso-based security firm. Smith, speaking at a news conference, said that “the mud can tell the car where to go, at times” and that is what he said happened in this crash.

Karla Huerta, who was watching the race when it turned tragic, described the scene as “pretty ugly.”

“Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people,” Huerta said.

Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash, the statement said. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing. Sheriff’s officials have not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita
A firefighter works to extinguish the flames.
GJFD responds to house fire
Out There Vans LLC
Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic
Tips to brave the heat
Tips to brave the heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
New forever stamp is quite the mystery
LIVE: Biden holds news conference in Belgium