Triathlon Series returns to Highline Lake State Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Triathlon Series returned to Highline Lake State Park this year. It used to be put on by HITS but this year, Alpha took over.

The 2-day triathlon took place yesterday and today hosted by Highline Lake State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Participants swam in Highline Lake, then biked and ran on park trails and the nearby country roads. Both locals and travelers came to compete today, after months of training.

The Triathlon Series is geared for various athletic levels, from novices taking part in shorter races to those who participate in the full, multi-stage event. The popular ‘Olympic’ distance race is somewhere in the middle. Which is a 1 mile swim, 25 mile bike, and a 6.2 mile run. The shorter race, called the sprint, is half of that. The full event is a 1 mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13 mile run.

“This is a great place to hold a triathlon,” said Park Manager Alan Martinez. “Participants will have a beautiful backdrop for their run and bike race and the lake provides a great venue for the swimming portion. The event will introduce visitors from all over the United States to the extraordinary hospitality and outstanding assets of the park and the nearby communities of Loma, Fruita, and Grand Junction.”

To sign up for an Alpha Triathlon Series, visit https://alpha.win/event/grand-junction-colorado/

