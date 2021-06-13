GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Special Olympics State Summer Games came to Grand Junction today. It was the first in-person event for the statewide games since the pandemic.

Normally, the statewide Colorado Special Olympics is a 3-day event and it’s held at Stocker Stadium. So all athletes and coaches from around the state come here to compete. But this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns, they are holding multiple Special Olympics around the state so no one has to travel far enough to need a hotel.

After not having an in-person Special Olympics last year due to COVID, everyone was so excited to be back this year, even though it was a smaller event than usual.

Today’s summer games consisted of various track and field events such as a 50 meter, 100 meter, 400 meter, a long jump, a softball throw, and soccer skills. All divided by age and ability.

Although they weren’t able to hold their traditional games, everyone was still very excited and thankful to be back in person after last year’s being completely virtual.

Special Olympics Colorado has four seasons of Special Olympics sports. So there is plenty of opportunity to get involved. Next week, training for the next set of games begins. Which is a whole new group of sports.

Special Olympics Colorado has programming for all ages. As young as age 2, which is called their young athlete program. All the way to people in their 80s. To get involved as an athlete, a coach, or volunteer, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/ and click ‘Get Involved.’

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.