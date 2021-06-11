Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:37 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened near the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.
Authorities respond to car accident on North Ave.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82
Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 closed between Highway 64 and I-70 due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River

Latest News

The investigation into Saturday's multi-car accident that left nine children and one adult dead...
9 children, 1 adult killed in multi-vehicle crash
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Paying fortifies ransomware gangs but scant support for bans
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a...
World’s most premature baby turns 1