Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab continues to grow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Pack Creek Fire burning southeast of Moab was active over the weekend and has grown to 8,243 acres and is six percent contained. Fire officials say that hot and dry conditions allowed the north part of the fire to grow substantially, and more growth is expected in that direction.

The video below shows just how active the fire was on Sunday.

Firefighters continue to work on accessible portions of the fire in steep and rugged terrain. With current weather and fire behavior, we expect large fire growth on the #PackCreekFire. As you go outside in the Moab area you will expect to see and smell smoke. Video from Rob Kephart, Manti La Sal National Forest South Zone Fire Management Officer. Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Manti-La Sal National Forest on Sunday, June 13, 2021

The fire was started by an abandoned campfire on June 9 and is mostly burning in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Initial evacuations were ordered for nearby residents, but most of those have been rescinded, and several residents have been allowed to go home.

Smoke from the fire has carried into the Western Slope, making for some picturesque views. You can see some viewer photos below.

The Red Cross is available to help with sheltering needs for those people who have been displaced. If you are a resident of the Pack Creek Area and need sheltering assistance, you can contact the County Administration building at 435-587-3225.

Local authorities posted the following updates on road closures in the area:

- Lasal Pass Road west of the Mt. Peale trailhead remains closed.

- Beaver Lake and Medicine Lake are both accessible at this time.

- Lasal Loop Road remains closed above Ken’s Lake and on top at the Geyser Pass turn off.

- Geyser Pass and Whispering Oaks Ranch can ONLY be accessed through Castle Valley.

