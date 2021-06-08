D51 summer school attendance increase

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Summer school attendance has increased this year due to COVID-19. More than 2500 students in grades K through 12 have registered for the District 51 summer extension program.

Summer school runs from June 2 through the 29th. Some students are still working to catch up from the remote learning of fourth quarter last school year, while others need help keeping up after having to quarantine at some point this past year.

This will help students catch up in reading, writing, and math. As well as recover high school credits.

The district says it’s a great opportunity for students who may have experienced learning loss during remote learning at the end of the 2019-20 school year or struggled this past school year.

In the past, summer extension was focused towards grades K through 8. But thanks to a federal grant specifically for COVID-related expenses, District 51 is able to expand that to offer it’s largest summer learning opportunity in recent history.

Finding enough staff was a challenge at first, to accommodate all the interested students and provide the right type of support. Especially at the middle school and high school levels since it was new territory for the program. But the district was able to make it work.

As many students are not vaccinated against COVID-19, mask protocols will remain in place at these sites during summer extension to protect all students and staff.

