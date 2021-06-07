Advertisement

T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.
By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.

There are 46 T-shirts on display, corresponding to the number of children killed.

“In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member, and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed,” Gail Wechsler said.

That number does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri.

The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We are nonpartisan. It’s not just for moms, and we are not anti-Second Amendment. We are about gun violence prevention,” Wechsler said.

She said the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in Washington D.C.

“One that’s really a priority nationally is background checks on all gun sales,” Wechsler said. “We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm.”

In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47% in Missouri compared to a 17% national average, and according to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child slayings.

It’s these shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to, one little T-shirt at a time.

“It’s been touching people whenever they come to see it. It’s inspiring, it’s tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have,” Wechsler said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities
The Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.
Truck driver arrested in connection to alleged hit-and-run incident
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the alleged stabbing.
Juvenile arrested in connection to alleged stabbing in Grand Junction
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico
D51 summer school attendance increase due to COVID-19
D51 summer school attendance increase