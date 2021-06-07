Noxious weed found in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flowering Rush (Butomus umbellatus) has been spotted in drainages in Grand Junction. Flowering Rush is an A list Noxious Weed in Colorado and has been designated for eradication. This is the only confirmed location of this weed in the state. Flowering Rush has caused extreme economic and ecological damage in the Pacific Northwest.

This aquatic species resembles a large sedge and can grow as an emerging plant in shallow water or a suspended plant. It has showy flowers which grow in a round cluster that resembles an umbrella. If it is not taken care of then it can clog waterways leading to irrigation issues and create environments for bigger, competitive fish causing native fish to be pushed out.

Mesa County Noxious Weed and Pest Management asks for your help identifying populations of Flowering Rush which may exist undetected. If you believe you may have seen this plant, please contact us at 970-255-7121 or weed.pest@mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.