Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:47 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Officers stood watch during the demonstrations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from Sunday’s protests. A police spokesman said he didn’t have any details Monday morning.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Earlier protests over the weekend led to arrests. The night after the shooting, some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

