Advertisement

McLennan rolls through JUCO World Series

By (Dave Ackert), (Simon Lehrer) and (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - McLennan Community College is your 2021 JUCO World Series Champions!

The Waco, Texas team swept through the tournament without a loss and was able to pull out a 7-3 win over Central Arizona College on Friday night to claim the title.

It was the college’s first time claiming the JUCO World Series since 1983.

Watch all the highlights above.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities
The Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.
Truck driver arrested in connection to alleged hit-and-run incident
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the alleged stabbing.
Juvenile arrested in connection to alleged stabbing in Grand Junction
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder

Latest News

D51 summer school attendance increase due to COVID-19
D51 summer school attendance increase
Lower Valley Fire District Receives Fire Truck from BLM
Lower Valley Fire District receives fire engine from BLM
Trailer thefts are up in the area according to Grand Junction Police.
Grand Junction Police warn public about trailer thefts
Dangerous plant found in Grand Junction
Noxious weed found in Grand Junction
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade