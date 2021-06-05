Advertisement

Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday marked National Doughnut Day and the Salvation Army celebrated it at the VA Hospital.

They gave away free doughnuts to veterans and employees of the hospital as part of the special occasion.

They have been celebrating National Doughnut day for quite some time.

“Back in WWI and WWII, the Salvation Army actually sent people over to go give the soldiers a little bit of hometown comfort, with doughnuts and coffee” said Amber West, Core Officer of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army works to raise awareness and support for its services to those in need including providing shelter, food, early childhood education, and more.

They are expected to host other events throughout the year and are looking for volunteers to help them out in Grand Junction. You can visit this website to learn more about future events or help volunteer.

