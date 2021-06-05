New state guidelines for senior living facilities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an updated public health order and guidance on May 31st. The order follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

It modifies requirements for residential care facilities and communities serving older adults as well as people with disabilities. The public health order now allows fully vaccinated residents to go without a mask. In addition, fully vaccinated residents will no longer have to undergo daily temperature checks or weekly testing. However, visitors must still wear masks at all times and undergo temperature checks upon entry. Social distancing is also still encouraged.

Mesa County Public Health says COVID-19 spreads more easily in certain places like residential care facilities and other congregate living facilities. So these updated guidelines are based on vaccination. These facilities are also asked to share their vaccination plans with their local health department.

Some facilities and communities already put these guidelines into affect, such as Solstice. But others such as Hilltop are still reviewing the guidelines and plan to implement them very soon.

The residents as well as their visitors say they are excited to be able to have these relaxed guidelines go into play. Solstice was even able to hold their first event since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect last year, which was a barbeque with music and visitors.

“We want our residents and staff members at residential care facilities in Colorado to know there are clear benefits to vaccination,” said Randy Kuykendall, Director, Health Facilities and EMS Division, CDPHE. “These at-risk communities have been on the front-line of mitigating COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and while we aren’t quite out of it yet, making sensible, data-based decisions in regards to infection prevention and socialization will continue to help us finish strong and power the comeback.”

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov/ltcf.

