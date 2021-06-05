Juvenile arrested in connection to alleged stabbing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 32 year-old man Friday night. The suspect is being charged with first degree assault. The juvenile’s identity has not been released to the public at this time.

The MCSO reports that the incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Garfield Drive in Grand Junction. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. However, he is expected to survive. The suspect and the victim did know each other according to the sheriff’s office. The Department of Youth Services screened-in the juvenile suspect. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.