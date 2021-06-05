Advertisement

Immigrant Heritage Month in Grand Junction

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:28 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City council has proclaimed June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Grand Junction.

The proclamation was meant to welcome immigration and highlight that we are stronger together as a community. It was also meant to acknowledge that we all come from different walks of life, and that we were all immigrants at some point.

Council member Anna Stout tells us this is an annual proclamation to recognize the many backgrounds who come to our valley and make up the fabric of our community. Every June it is declared Immigrant Heritage Month. It’s the city’s way of acknowledging and celebrating that we have people from many heritages and backgrounds here in the city of Grand Junction.

