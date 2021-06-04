Advertisement

Wanted suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in apartment unit

Jadan Mills, 19
Jadan Mills, 19(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Deputies were able to take 19-year-old Jadan Mills into custody after he barricaded himself in an apartment in the 500 block of Independent Ave on Thursday afternoon. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says Mills had a warrant out for his arrest.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday afternoon, deputies spotted Mills outside of an apartment in the 500 block of Independent Ave, and went to try and contact the wanted suspect. Mills then barricaded himself in an apartment unit and refused to come out.

The SWAT team was called to assist. After an hour, deputies were then able to convince Mills to surrender. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the two active warrants, Mills is also facing the charges of Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Mills was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Colorado River
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Gov. Polis to announce first $1 million Comeback Cash winner Friday afternoon

Latest News

New State Guidelines for Senior Living Facilities
New state guidelines for senior living facilities
Immigrant Heritage Month
Immigrant Heritage Month in Grand Junction
New State Guidelines for Senior Living Facilities
New State Guidelines for Senior Living Facilities
Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day
Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day
Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Colorado River