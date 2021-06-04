Wanted suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in apartment unit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Deputies were able to take 19-year-old Jadan Mills into custody after he barricaded himself in an apartment in the 500 block of Independent Ave on Thursday afternoon. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says Mills had a warrant out for his arrest.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday afternoon, deputies spotted Mills outside of an apartment in the 500 block of Independent Ave, and went to try and contact the wanted suspect. Mills then barricaded himself in an apartment unit and refused to come out.

The SWAT team was called to assist. After an hour, deputies were then able to convince Mills to surrender. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the two active warrants, Mills is also facing the charges of Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Mills was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

