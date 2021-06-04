Sherwood Park ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new look for an old Grand Junction neighborhood park. Sherwood Park’s new look debuted today, June 3 at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

It was a celebration of the recent improvements made to Sherwood Park, which was originally built in the 1950s. Including new fitness equipment, the installation of a new playground, and the planting of 50 new trees. The new improvements complement the walking track around the perimeter of the 13 acre park.

The new fitness circuit was installed at the end of 2020 thanks to an AARP grant for $15,000.

Secondly, the new destination-level playground, which was completed in the spring of 2020, to replace the 20-year-old playground which was deemed unsafe. Thanks to community input and a partnership with the Friends of Sherwood Park.

Over the past year, Parks and Recreation grew trees in an innovative hydroponic system and planted 50 new trees around Sherwood Park. It has multiple benefits compared to traditional planting methods including cost savings and water conservation

The City of Grand Junction is very proud to enhance the community’s quality of life through these improvements and make this space enjoyable to those of all ages. Whether it’s kids enjoying the playground, adults using the fitness equipment, or anyone wanting to just relax and have a picnic underneath the shade of the new trees.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.