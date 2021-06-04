Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that they have recovered a body from the Colorado River near 30 3/4 Road.

“At approximately 12:20 Friday afternoon, a kayaker found a body of an adult male in the river near 30 3/4 Road,” reads a press release from the sheriff’s office. “Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the assistance of the Mesa County Coroner’s Office and the Mesa County Search and Rescue Swiftwater swimmers recovered the body.”

If it unconfirmed if the body found has any connection to the missing case of 43-year-old Dustin Robinson, who was last seen on May 24. Robinson’s vehicle was found at the Riverfront Clifton Nature Park near 32 1/2 Road and D Road, and deputies have been searching the river and surrounding areas extensively since.

“Deputies have been searching the river by boat since a possible drowning was reported around 9:00 pm on Monday, May 24, 2021,” says the sheriff’s office. “Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man fall into the river while climbing up a cliff near 32 ½ Road and D Road.”

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the remains. Once the next of kin is notified, the Coroner’s office will release the person’s name as well as the cause and manner of death.

This is a breaking development. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.