Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Colorado River
Jadan Mills, 19
Wanted suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in apartment unit
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Gov. Polis to announce first $1 million Comeback Cash winner Friday afternoon

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records