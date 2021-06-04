Advertisement

Mesa County Landfill starts new scale project

Weight scale at Mesa County Landfill
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Landfill announced a new project that is expected to replace the inbound scale at their facility.

The scale is twenty years old and will be replaced with an in-ground steel deck.

“We hope it will get us another twenty years of accurate weights,” states Jennifer Richardson, the Solid Waste Management Director.

The project costs $72,700 and is getting serviced by Western Slopes Scale Services. It is expected to be completed by mid-next week.

With Mondays and Saturdays being the busiest days the landfill sees, Richardson states that people should be prepared for longer possible wait times. If possible, try to wait until the project is complete to avoid any delays.

