JUCO Day 6

By (Calvin Corey), (Simon Lehrer) and (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the games on Thursday, only Central Arizona and McLennan remain in the tournament. The Championship game will be played Friday night at 7 p.m! To win, Central Arizona has to beat McLennan twice, given that the college lost earlier in the tournament, and McLennan remains unbeaten.

If necessary, that game will be held Saturday at 7 p.m.

Results from Thursday:

San Jacinto (TX) 10 | Central Arizona 11

Crowder (MO) 5 | McLennan (TX) 15

