Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you were hoping to keep an ice rink in Grand Junction, you’re in luck. Glacier Ice Arena is here to stay, starting this fall that is.

Glacier Ice Arena was sold May 26 to a private buyer. Robbie Koos, the previous owner of Glacier Ice Arena, says the new buyer is an LLC and promises to keep this space an ice arena. Although she did not release a name yet, the buyer has strong ties to this community and wants to keep all the same traditions going.

Glacier Ice Arena has been on the market for a year and a half and is slated to reopen this fall, in September. The new owner wants to make sure it opens in time for the winter hockey and figure skating seasons.

After closing March 18, 2020, the community is thrilled to have their arena back in the next few months, since the next closest facility is 90 miles away in Glenwood Springs. This past winter, parents were having to drive their kids to the next closest ice rinks in Glenwood Springs or Gunnison, and in the winter that drive can be dangerous.

The buyer is currently looking at different management groups and hoping to finish that up in the next few weeks, so once they have selected that, they will come forward with an exact opening date.

For updates, visit the Glacier Ice Arena Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GlacierIceArena/ or their website https://www.glaciericearena.net/

