Sheriff’s office fundraising for Special Olympics Colorado

The event will take place 7 to 10 a.m. on Jun. 4
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be selling doughnuts on Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado.

Drivers can go up to the sheriff’s office entrance to get breakfast on their way to work from seven to ten in the morning. Last year, the sheriff’s office could not hold their doughnut shop because of the pandemic. However, the sheriff’s office is thrilled to be hosting the event again this year.

”It’s national doughnut day. Us in law enforcement, we absolutely love our donuts. So, what a better way to share it with the community and raise funds for such an incredible organization as Special Olympics Colorado,” said Megan Terlecky, MCSO Public Information Officer.

The MCSO is a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a national organization of law enforcement agencies that support Special Olympics.

