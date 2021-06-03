Palisade man boasts largest collection of David Austin roses west of the Mississippi

Palisade, Colo. (KJCT) - When you think of Palisade, your mind most likely goes immediately to wine. But what about roses?

Ron West, owner of Varaison Vineyards can also boast that he has the largest single planted rose garden west of the Mississippi. The project has lasted over six years and is definitely paying off. With one hundred and forty bushes planted, West now has thirty thousand blossoms.

David Austin Roses are bred by crossing old garden roses with more modern roses to achieve the superb fragrance, delicacy, and charm of the old-style blooms combined with the repeat flowering characteristics and wide color range of modern roses. Some English varieties are extra vigorous in warm areas as very large shrubs and some may want to become semi-climbers.

The roses are clearly beautiful to look at but they serve a dual purpose. The flowers are also used at the vineyard in their wine and culinary efforts. The garden is open to the public as well as serves as a venue for special events.

