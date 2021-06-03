Fire department responds to car fire in movie theater parking lot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday morning around 4 a.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire in the Regal Move Theater’s parking lot.

When crews arrived, the car was found fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to limit the spread of the fire, and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

