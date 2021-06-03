City Market kicks off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City Market, as part of Kroger Health, is kicking off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway on Thursday, which goes up until July 10.

Customers and associates are eligible for the chance to win one of five $1 million checks or groceries for a year.

The goal is to try and motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. City Market says that the initiative was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

“Since day one of this pandemic, City Market’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Steve Burnham, president of City Market. “City Market’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Colorado recover and move ahead.”

According to a press release from City Market, this givewawy works as follows:

• Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

• To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

• To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

• To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

• To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

• Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

