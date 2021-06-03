Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Restaurant in Montrose looking to hire
Montrose sees hiring shortage
City Market kicks off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
John Eddy found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kyle Free

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US adds 559,000 jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
The U.S. economy added more jobs in May than in April, but the numbers still paint a mixed...
May job growth picks up, hiring still a challenge
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona ballot audit plagued with irregularities, official claims
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say