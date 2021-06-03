Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:25 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Restaurant in Montrose looking to hire
Montrose sees hiring shortage
City Market kicks off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
John Eddy found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kyle Free

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US adds 559,000 jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
The U.S. economy added more jobs in May than in April, but the numbers still paint a mixed...
May job growth picks up, hiring still a challenge
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona ballot audit plagued with irregularities, official claims
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say