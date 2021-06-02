Advertisement

Police respond to pair of crashes involving motorcycles Tuesday night

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police responded to two separate crashes Tuesday night, both involving motorcycles.

The first crash happened around 7:15 p.m. An SUV was driving southbound on Dawn Drive at 29 Road when it attempted to make a left turn. The driver then collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Colorado State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The second crash happened around 10:15 p.m. and occurred on 30 Road and Hill Ave.

A car was driving southbound on 30 Road when the driver made a left-hand turn on Hill and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car were uninjured.

