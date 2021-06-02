Montrose County School District uses Covid relief to provide school supplies

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - For the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, Montrose County schools will provide school supplies at no cost to families.

The District says they recognize the financial impact that COVID-19 put on all families, and that they are committed to helping defer the cost of school supplies.

This funding comes from federal grant money provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund according to the district.

Over the summer, the school district will purchase wholesale school supplies (from both local and national retailers) which will be distributed to students and families during Back-to-School activities in the fall. Specific details regarding the school supplies assistance program will be communicated to parents and guardians by their student’s home school in August.

Montrose County School District hopes this assistance will foster local families’ ability to rebuild following the pandemic. They hope by providing for the cost of school supplies will help improve the local economy and save families the expense of purchasing supplies needed for student success.

