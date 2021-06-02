Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Restaurant in Montrose looking to hire
Montrose sees hiring shortage
City Market kicks off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
John Eddy found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kyle Free

Latest News

Gov. Polis to announce first $1 million Comeback Cash winner at 12:45 on Friday
JUCO Day 6
Juco Day 6 KJCT
Juco Day 6 KJCT
Sherwood Park Celebration
Sherwood Park ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!