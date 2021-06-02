Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First sky pool built in Grand Junction
Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction
Restaurant in Montrose looking to hire
Montrose sees hiring shortage
City Market kicks off its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway
Glacier Ice Arena Here to Stay
Glacier Ice Arena here to stay!
John Eddy found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kyle Free

Latest News

The U.S. economy added more jobs in May than in April, but the numbers still paint a mixed...
May job growth picks up, hiring still a challenge
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona ballot audit plagued with irregularities, official claims
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Gov. Polis to announce first $1 million Comeback Cash winner at 12:45 on Friday