John Eddy found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kyle Free

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The jury concluded their deliberation on Wednesday, and announced they have found John Eddy guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Kyle Free, who was killed in 2018.

According to Robin Graham, Free’s mother, “We’re extremely happy. We’re extremely relieved. We just want to thank the jury for their time and attention, not just in this case but in all 4 cases we’ve had jurors... Our family feels like that we can now rest, at peace, and, and know that justice has been served.”

Although sentencing has not happened yet, as a Class 1 felony, first-degree murder carries a minimum life imprisonment sentence. Sentencing is set for July 19.

________________________________________________________________

Both the prosecution and defense each gave their final, detailed arguments Tuesday.

Previously, the whole process was expected to take place for a few weeks, however, arguments in court concluded in just about one week.

The prosecution argued that the first-degree murder and conspiracy charges were appropriate. Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle emphasized evidence that he believes proves his argument that Eddy, along with David Castro and Rebecca Walker, allegedly planned Free’s murder.

Walker, Free’s former girlfriend, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Castro was later found guilty of the same charge in connection to Free’s death.

The defense requested that the jury be allowed to consider lesser charges in Eddy’s trial. These charges include second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, and manslaughter. Judge Gretchen Larson allowed that request.

Free was reported missing in April of 2018. Later that year, authorities discovered his body buried in a remote part of the Grand Mesa.

This is a breaking development. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.