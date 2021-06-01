Advertisement

Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security cameras, to retain connectivity when the internet signal is weak or stops working.(Pexels.com)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon will start using part of your home internet to create a crowdsourcing network on June 8 to power its new Sidewalk feature.

The neighborhood network is designed to make your devices work better inside and outside your home by pooling a small portion of your home internet with your neighbors.

The goal is to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security cameras, to retain connectivity when the internet signal is weak or stops working.

Additionally, Sidewalk will pair with several tracking devices, making it easier to find lost items.

According to Amazon, customers will be asked if they want to join the network when they first turn on a new gateway device.

“Today, total monthly data used by Sidewalk enabled-devices, per customer, is capped at 500MB, which is equivalent to streaming about 10 minutes of high definition video,” Amazon wrote in a whitepaper about the network.

But if you already have an existing Sidewalk capable device, you’ll automatically be connected to the network. You’ll need to opt out if you don’t want to participate. Here’s how:

  • Open the Alexa app
  • Open “More”
  • Select “Settings”
  • Select “Account Settings”
  • Select “Amazon Sidewalk”
  • Turn Sidewalk on or off for your account

Amazon says Sidewalk is designed with several layers of privacy and security to keep customers “safe and in control.”

“Sidewalk Bridge owners do not receive any information about devices owned by others connected to Sidewalk,” according to the FAQs.

Sidewalk is currently only available in the United States and includes these devices:

  • Ring Floodlight Cam (2019)
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019)
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019)
  • Echo (3rd gen and newer)
  • Echo Dot (3rd gen and newer)
  • Echo Dot for Kids (3rd gen and newer)
  • Echo Dot with Clock (3rd gen and newer)
  • Echo Plus (all generations)
  • Echo Show (all models and generations)
  • Echo Spot
  • Echo Studio
  • Echo Input
  • Echo Flex

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita
A firefighter works to extinguish the flames.
GJFD responds to house fire
Out There Vans LLC
Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic
Tips to brave the heat
Tips to brave the heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
New forever stamp is quite the mystery
LIVE: Biden holds news conference in Belgium
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race