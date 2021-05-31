Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car involved was a 2013 Chevrolet sedan.
Single vehicle crashed into canal
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Free ice cream for vaccinated kids
Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
Dustin Robinson, 43
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man
Highline Lake Campgrounds
Camping surge since the start of the pandemic

Latest News

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap
JUCO
2021 JUCO World Series Results: Day 2
This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary