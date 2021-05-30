Advertisement

Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes

By WINK Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - Police in Florida say they busted a group of thieves who took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal nearly $750,000 in donations to churches nationwide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says six people stole at least 1,700 checks out of church mailboxes during the coronavirus pandemic. They took more than $740,000 from 600 churches and church schools nationwide.

“It was almost a perfect crime. As COVID-19 swept the country, some church members stayed home from in-person church services and mailed in their offerings,” said Shane Pollard with FDLE.

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are in custody. Police are searching for two more: Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir.(Source: FDLE, WINK via CNN)

The suspects operated out of Orlando but hit churches in Lee and Collier counties. One of the victims was Cape Coral’s Grace Church, where $7,000 was stolen.

Investigators say the suspects used the money to buy clothes, food, vehicles and entertainment. They also sent large amounts of money overseas to Romania.

“They would spread the checks between themselves to be deposited into various bank accounts using ATMs. Once the money posted to an account, they withdrew the funds immediately in cash before the banks realized the checks were actually made payable to churches and not the suspects,” Pollard said.

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are in custody. Police are searching for two more: Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir.

Multiple churches affected say the stolen money was helping them stay afloat during the pandemic as well as helping people in their communities make ends meet.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car involved was a 2013 Chevrolet sedan.
Single vehicle crashed into canal
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Free ice cream for vaccinated kids
Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
Dustin Robinson, 43
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man
Highline Lake Campgrounds
Camping surge since the start of the pandemic

Latest News

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap
JUCO
2021 JUCO World Series Results: Day 2
This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary