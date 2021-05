GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Results from the late games at Day 1 of the JUCO World Series:

GAME 1: #9 Shelton State (AL) defeats #2 Walters State (TN) 13-7.

GAME 2: #3 San Jacinto (TX) defeats #8 Miami Dade (FL) 11-3 F/8 innings.

