JUCO Opening Day at Suplizio Field

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 9:30 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is opening day for the 63rd annual JUCO 2021 season, and fans couldn’t be more excited for it’s return.

JUCO is a big part of what makes Grand Junction and Suplizio Field so special. So after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, it was like people were missing a part of themselves.

There were 5,948 fans in attendance today for the first game of opening day. There was so much excitement in the air all day.

The fans really count on JUCO every year as a staple of Grand Junction and a celebration to the start of summer.

Another thing that makes JUCO so special for people here in the Grand Valley is the fact that they can watch in-person baseball and experience the same kind of team competition and community, without having to drive to Denver for MLB.

