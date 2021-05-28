Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias

Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:15 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - May 27 was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the River Park at Las Colonias.

The park opened Memorial Day weekend of last year. But due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to properly celebrate the opening until now.

This is a big milestone for the community because the Riverfront used to be seen as a dumping ground. The revitalization began in the mid 1980s. So this celebration today is a culmination of decades of hard work.

The purpose is threefold. Protection of natural resources, which is the river. Activation of it from a recreational perspective. As well as accessibility so everyone from every walk of life can engage with the river, enjoy it, and appreciate it.

Grand Junction Parks & Rec is excited about enhancing the quality of life for it’s community. Meaning active recreation, community building, and people coming together to be healthy and active together.

The River Park was a $1.2 million project made possible to bring Grand Junction out of the dark days of it’s past and create a sense of pride in our community.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

GV Task Force Meeting
Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021
People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening
Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Increased travel numbers projected for Memorial Day weekend