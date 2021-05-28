Advertisement

Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021

GV Task Force Meeting
GV Task Force Meeting(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:25 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Task Force held its second quarterly meeting of 2021 on Thursday night.

The purpose of the group is to work alongside institutions, not outside of them, to use the voices of the leaders of these institutions to make changes within the system. The group is made up of community members and representatives from local agencies.

They work to identify and address systemic bias within systems in our community. The four areas they focused on today are community, law enforcement, criminal justice, and mental health.

Specifically the community working group represented by Emily Farrington had the most to strategize. They have been focusing on engaging event planners to work on inviting people of the community to events. They have been working on accessibility as well as awareness. With a goal of having a system for people to safely experience activities again now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to lift.

The criminal justice group represented by Kara Smith has been focusing on having people on their board who have been prosecuted or impacted by the system directly. This way the leaders have first hand experience in their field.

The law enforcement group represented by Grand Junction Police Department Chief Shomaker has been encouraging all agencies to address biases.

