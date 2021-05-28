Advertisement

2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Shelton State, Walters State & Indian Hills, Practice Day 2
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - First up, the Shelton State Buccaneers, the winners of the South District.

The Bucs earned their trip to grand junction with a blowout victory in a winner-take-all championship game in Alabama. They outscored their opponents 47-19 in the last three games of that tournament, including a 22-6 championship performance.

3 different Buccaneers have seven home runs on the season and Garrett McMillan is a perfect 11-0 on the mound. Their back for the first time since 2012 and we might have a friendly little rivalry brewing here in the first round.

The #2 seeded Walters State Senators won the Appalachian District with a 10-1 route in their final bid on the way to Grand Junction. Get ready for some offense Saturday afternoon, because they had outfielders on the other side of the home run fence at practice. They even had a few skipping over I-70.

There might be little a little familiarity between those two coaches during that 3pm match-up on Saturday.

Our third team today is Indian Hills, the winners of the Midwest District. They’ve spent the last few weeks knocking out some JUCO heavyweights, like Iowa Western and Wabash Valley.

The Warriors were a mainstay here in the 90′s, making seven appearances but it’s their first trip since 2004. They’ll take on the #1 seed, Crowder in ‘Game 2’ Saturday at noon.

