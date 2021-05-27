Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A man wanted on attempted murder charges out of Las Vegas was arrested in Montrose County on Wednesday after a multi-agency operation was executed.

Montrose County says that late Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted local authorities with information that Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza was in the 53000 block of Falcon Road, just west of Olathe.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Montrose Police Department, MCSO High Impact Target Team, and the Seventh Judicial Task Force worked together to find and arrest the wanted suspect.

“This is the perfect example of federal and local collaboration to apprehend a potentially armed and dangerous suspect who is wanted for two counts of attempted murder in another area,” said Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This inter-agency operation highlighted teamwork, high-paced preparation, and good communication. Sheriff Lillard and Chief Hall have worked hard to create synergy between the MCSO and MPD, and today’s operation showcased how seamless these agencies work together to help protect our community.”

Morga-Mendoza is being held in the Montrose County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant and is awaiting a hearing for extradition to Nevada.

