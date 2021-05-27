Advertisement

Mesa County declares June 30 “Tim Foster Day”

Foster is retiring after seventeen years at Colorado Mesa University
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners have declared June 30 “Tim Foster Day.” That is also his last day as president of Colorado Mesa University. The commissioners want to honor the retiring president of CMU.

Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said that President Foster’s time at CMU has not only impacted the university but also the entire community. “What he’s done over the last seventeen years has been [nothing] short of remarkable. It’s now an economic force in our community. He has provided an education workforce to our local businesses and industry... what he’s done with the community in partnerships has been amazing.”

According to the commissioners, CMU has grown considerably under Foster’s leadership. The county also wanted to recognize the economic impact the university has on the area, which it pegs at half a billion dollars annually. In looking back on his seventeen years at CMU, Foster explained that he is proud of equipping first-generation students with more opportunities. He also said he is grateful for the time he spent leading the university.

“You know, it’s just been an honor and a privilege. And what drew me here was understanding the community and the culture really that underlined the university; the college at the time. It’s a culture of doing more with less.”

According to the county, Foster oversaw increases in the institution’s graduation and retention rates, as well as the organization of several large capital construction projects.

As previously reported, John Marshall will be replacing Foster. Marshall is currently the Vice President for Student Services at CMU and teaches political science. Foster took over as the university’s president in 2004.

