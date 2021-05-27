Advertisement

Last school day for Montrose schools

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today marks the last day of school for children in the Montrose County school district. Throughout the semester, kids were lucky to be able to learn in person with all the COVID protocols in place.

Secondary students learned in a hybrid environment, which was a combination of online and in person learning. For those doing work online, the school had a one-on-one experience between the student and the teacher which made it more focused rather than being in an online group setting.

Carrie Stephenson, Vice President of Montrose County District Schools mentioned that the screening and illness policy, along with quarantining procedures made it possible for kids to have in person class.

The district will also be using grant funds to create an outdoor learning center that is aimed for an August opening. Even as the semester comes to an end, some students stated that they will miss being in school.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office was among those agencies that were present at the property on...
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire after law enforcement response
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both diverting patients as of Monday.
Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

The parent group said those teachers are irreplaceable to special education students
District 51 will keep all Adaptive P.E. positions for the 2021-22 school year
Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Tim Foster, pictured, grew up in Grand Junction two blocks east of campus.
Mesa County declares June 30 “Tim Foster Day”
The average price in Grand Junction is sitting around $3.15
Gas prices steadily rising ahead of Memorial Day weekend