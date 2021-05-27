Increased travel numbers projected for Memorial Day weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Memorial Day feels like a real milestone, and not just because it’s the unofficial start of summer. Coronavirus cases are dropping, more Americans are vaccinated and many people are using this three-day weekend to ease themselves back into travel. The start of the Memorial Day Weekend travel rush could be seen at Grand Junction Airport on Thursday morning. Executive Director of the airport, Angela Padalecki, says she expects to see one thousand travelers pass through this weekend.

For most families this will be their first vacation in two years so travel is seeing a major surge. Auto travel is expected to increase 52 percent. More than nine in ten memorial day travelers will drive to their destinations, as many Americans continue to substitute road trips for travel via planes, trains, and other modes of transportation. Colorado projects nearly 692,000 residents are planning to travel this weekend. And an overwhelming majority, 642,000, will take to the roads.

If you haven’t done any travel recently, brace yourself and plan ahead. Rental cars are in short supply, lines at airports are going to be long, and finding parking may become more difficult than past travel weekends. In addition The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate increased traffic in many areas of the state over the Memorial Day weekend as the summer travel season shifts into high gear.

