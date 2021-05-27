Advertisement

Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Visit Grand Junction, the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization, is making national news. A recent Wall Street Journal article titled “A Perfect Summer Road Trip” featured the Colorado National Monument as the lead image and highlighted the Hotel Maverick. The article ran in both print and online yielding $25,500 in online earned media value coupled with 994,600 in audience reach. The Grand Junction area has also been prominently featured in recent travel articles in key national and regional publications including Conde Nast Traveler, Texas Monthly, and Phoenix Magazine.

Visit Grand Junction Director, Elizabeth Fogarty, stated “We can now study what is happening with our campaigns in real-time and we make adjustments accordingly. When marketing is treated as a science, it provides the opportunity to objectively extract and translate meaningful data, while also directly and verifiably confirming the net economic impact to the community from the advertising. We now analyze what happened, why did it happen, what will happen, and how can we make it happen – which is the ultimate goal in data modeling. Although this is a very difficult process and requires expertise in data science, the time and effort in learning this technique is worthwhile, and the results speak for themselves.”

Funded by a lodging tax paid by out-of-town guests, Visit Grand Junction executes marketing targeted toward potential visitors outside the area to promote travel and tourism to Grand Junction, thereby providing for a sustainable and consistent economy and enhanced quality of life for residents. Visitor spending accounts for one-third of the city’s sales tax revenue, which provides funding for public safety, infrastructure, and other city services.

