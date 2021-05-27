Grand Junction Fire Department expanding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is actively working to expand its ranks and stations.

Ever since voters approved additional funding for the department in 2019, leadership has been working on new stations and filling positions. According to the the fire department, operations need to grow to match the growing community and demand for response. The department said that keeping its response times in line with national standards is a top priority.

According to Ellis Thompson-Ellis of the GJFD, ”In 2019 when we went to the voters for the first responder tax, we knew ten years prior that we needed three new stations based on that population. Fast forward, our community has grown, we’re seeing more incidents.”

The department said it takes people from all sorts of professional backgrounds. However, one thing they especially look for is a shared sense of community service.

